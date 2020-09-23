Florida picked to win SEC East
Six Gators are selected to All-SEC teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators will enter the 2020 season opener on Saturday as the preseason favorites in the SEC Eastern Division. Conference media members chose Florida as the pick to win the division on Wednesday, edging Georgia in first-place votes, 53-43. Florida also finished fourth in voting for SEC champion.
Six Gators were also tabbed as preseason All-SEC selections, including first-team members Kyle Trask at quarterback and Kyle Pitts at tight end.
SEC Preseason Media Poll: Eastern Division
Florida (53)
Georgia (43)
Tennessee
Kentucky
South Carolina
Missouri
Vanderbilt
SEC Preseason Media Poll: Western Division
Alabama (86)
LSU (8)
Auburn
Texas A&M (2)
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Arkansas
