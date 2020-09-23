Florida picked to win SEC East

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators will enter the 2020 season opener on Saturday as the preseason favorites in the SEC Eastern Division. Conference media members chose Florida as the pick to win the division on Wednesday, edging Georgia in first-place votes, 53-43. Florida also finished fourth in voting for SEC champion.

Six Gators were also tabbed as preseason All-SEC selections, including first-team members Kyle Trask at quarterback and Kyle Pitts at tight end.

SEC Preseason Media Poll: Eastern Division

Florida (53)

Georgia (43)

Tennessee

Kentucky

South Carolina

Missouri

Vanderbilt

SEC Preseason Media Poll: Western Division

Alabama (86)

LSU (8)

Auburn

Texas A&M (2)

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Arkansas

