House of Representatives unanimously passes Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act

Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D.'s Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act unanimously passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D.'s Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act unanimously passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D.'s Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act unanimously passed in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in the Veterans Health Administration, with over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment. The bill will direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a national clinical pathway for prostate cancer, a standardized system of care for the treatment of what is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the veterans' health system.

“The last thing any veteran should face is yet another enemy – prostate cancer,” said Dr. Dunn. “I’m pleased to see my bill pass today. The key to overcoming prostate cancer is early detection. Veterans deserve a system that streamlines the pathway from early detection to successful treatment. I’m grateful that my colleagues recognized the importance of my bill and have joined me in defeating this deadly adversary.”

Veterans who have been in contact with toxins, such as Agent Orange, are at higher risk for prostate cancer. Establishing a clinical pathway will standardize treatment options and result in improved outcomes for these patients. Additionally, the bill creates a real-time registry to track patient progress and will allow patients greater access to cutting edge clinical trials.

For more information about this bill, visit this link.

