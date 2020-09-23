Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: September 22

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 22nd that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

NCFL dance company prepares for new season

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After their last season was cut short, Dance Alive National Ballet will be hosting their season opener Friday.

House of Representatives unanimously passes Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in the Veterans Health Administration, with over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment.

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

Williston faith leaders, residents respond with prayer to recent racial tension within their community

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Nearly 100 people gathered outside of a Williston city council meeting to pray for healing within their town in response to comments made by Mayor Jerry Robinson denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health Screen, Test and Protect Initiative began offering saliva coronavirus testing for UF students, faculty, and staff.

UPDATE: Victim in weekend shooting near Dunnellon dies

Updated: 13 hours ago
MCSO says the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The physicians involved site a 96.4 percent survival rate in patients being treated for the virus with this new regimen.

