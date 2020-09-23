In Case You Missed It: September 22
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 22nd that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala
- Williston faith leaders, residents respond with prayer to recent racial tension within their community
- FDOT completes Operation STRIDE project in Live Oak
- UPDATE: Victim in weekend shooting near Dunnellon dies
- Voter Registration Day encourages University of Florida students to register to vote
- Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment
- Lake City man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth
- One Ocala Halloween event is still set for Oct. 31
- University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19
- Activists Pushback on Protest Measures
- Three new COVID-19 cases on the Florida Gators football team
- A pretty ‘blunt’ traffic stop in Levy County leads to woman’s arrest
National Headlines:
- House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown
- Facebook: Fake pages from China tried to disrupt US politics
- Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy
- US government executes killer obsessed with witchcraft
- Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful
