Advertisement

Lake City implements new dispatch system for emergencies

The Fire Priority Dispatch System, or FPDS, includes new software and protocols for 911 operators.
The Fire Priority Dispatch System, or FPDS, includes new software and protocols for 911 operators.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Public Safety Communications Center is implementing a new dispatch system designed to better respond to emergencies.

The Fire Priority Dispatch System, or FPDS, includes new software and protocols for 911 operators. The system will bring them in-line with nationally recognized standards.

The system will also provide telecommunicators with lifesaving safety instructions to help callers handle an emergency before responders arrive. Lake City Public Safety Communications Center will go live with FPDS on Sept. 23.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Project Youthbuild to help people know if they are eligible for CARES Act funding

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A group in Gainesville wants to help people figure out if they are eligible for CARES Act funding.

Local

UF Innovate’s annual awards program held virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Walker Thomas
“UF Innovate’s” annual awards program was hosted as a virtual program called “Standing Innovation.”

Local

UF grad approved by U.S. Senate to serve on Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A University of Florida graduate was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday to help enforce laws protecting workers from discrimination.

News

House of Representatives unanimously passes Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in the Veterans Health Administration, with over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

News

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

Local

ICYMI 9/22

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

NCFL Home Sales

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Ocala Car Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Dunnellon Shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago