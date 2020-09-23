Lake City implements new dispatch system for emergencies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Public Safety Communications Center is implementing a new dispatch system designed to better respond to emergencies.

The Fire Priority Dispatch System, or FPDS, includes new software and protocols for 911 operators. The system will bring them in-line with nationally recognized standards.

The system will also provide telecommunicators with lifesaving safety instructions to help callers handle an emergency before responders arrive. Lake City Public Safety Communications Center will go live with FPDS on Sept. 23.

