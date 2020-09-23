Advertisement

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Oxer

Published: Sep. 23, 2020
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry volleyball player Katie Oxer kills it on the court and the classroom.

She’s the team captain and plays club volleyball for Ocala Power.

Oxer is also in Newberry High’s Criminal Justice program, she’s the student body secretary, enrolled in AP classes, and is in the Spanish and national honor societies, all while and carrying a 4.92 GPA.

Katie says the key to her success is planning.

“Best advice is to keep a planner and stick to it, you’ll have plans come up as long as you stick to it and work hard, thats the best” Oxer

“Katie is one of the hardest workers weve had this summer we had voluntary workouts, she only missed three on a vacation she gives me everything she has every day in practice” Head NHS Volleyball Coach, Hank Rone said.

She’s played volleyball since fourth grade and plays any position team needs her to.

Last year, Oxer helped Newberry make it to the state championship, where they fell in the final. Katie says the team aspect makes her sport great

“I love how we all coorporate. It’s a talkative sport I’m talkative in real life! I also love the team atmosphere”

Oxer’s favorite subject is science and she hopes on using that knowledge in her future career as an environmental lawyer.

“I took environmental science, Miss cage I love you! She really taught me all the ins and out about the earth and what happens around us. I also noticed global problems bigger than myself that I can try and fix,"

The senior has aspirations on going to college up north, however she will miss close knit feel.

“We come from a small town community and its great to come from a place where everyone is so connected”

