NCFL dance company prepares for new season

After their last season was cut short, Dance Alive National Ballet will be hosting their season opener Friday.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After their last season was cut short, Dance Alive National Ballet will be hosting their season opener Friday.

The dancers have been preparing all month for what will be their first performance in front of a live audience since March.

For this season opener, people are invited to the Holiday Inn University Center Roof top terrace at 6:30 pm. The Meet the Dancers performance will include catering, an auction and a DJ.

Executive Artist Director, Kim Tuttle, said she’s excited to finally get back into the swing of things.

“Everybody is really supporting us, they’re supporting every organization that is struggling and trying to maintain their life you know, we all need to”

In addition to the performance, Dance Alive will also kick off their Halloween costume sale this weekend.

Adult and children’s hip hop, jazz, ballet, contemporary and tap costumes will be sold to support dance alliance arts education programs.

