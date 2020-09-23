North Central Florida housing market drops in August

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

Tuesday, Florida realtors announced the number of homes sold in the Gainesville market fell nine percent in August from a year ago. In Ocala, they dropped a little more than eight percent.

The average sales price rose in both markets. Across the state, sales rose nearly nine percent and the average price jumped more than 13%.

