Advertisement

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

Tuesday, Florida realtors announced the number of homes sold in the Gainesville market fell nine percent in August from a year ago. In Ocala, they dropped a little more than eight percent.

The average sales price rose in both markets. Across the state, sales rose nearly nine percent and the average price jumped more than 13%.

For all the numbers click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

News

Williston faith leaders, residents respond with prayer to recent racial tension within their community

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Nearly 100 people gathered outside of a Williston city council meeting to pray for healing within their town in response to comments made by Mayor Jerry Robinson denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Williston Prayer

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health Screen, Test and Protect Initiative began offering saliva coronavirus testing for UF students, faculty, and staff.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Victim in weekend shooting near Dunnellon dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
MCSO says the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The physicians involved site a 96.4 percent survival rate in patients being treated for the virus with this new regimen.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Peter Yñigo’s story, co-owner of Mi Apa

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Mi Apa opened up in 2003 and has grown into being a Gainesville staple, with Gators of multiple generations coming back to visit with their families.

News

Activists Pushback on Protest Measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A coalition of Black Lives Matter and other activists pushed back against Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to increase penalties for violent protestors Tuesday.

News

FDOT completes Operation STRIDE project in Live Oak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and AJ Willy
On national rail safety week, the Florida Department of Transportation is making strides to improve rail crossings across the region.