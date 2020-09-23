Ocala Police officers search for suspect in armed robbery at T.J. Maxx Store

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Around six Wednesday evening witnesses say an armed man robbed the T.J. Maxx store on Southwest College Road.

They said a black man approached the counter as if he was going to purchase an item, but instead pulled out a firearm. He then threatened the cashier with the weapon demanding money. He took around $500.

Officers are also looking for a getaway driver as well.

Suspect robs T.J. Maxx at gunpoint (OPD)

