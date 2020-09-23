Project Youthbuild to help people know if they are eligible for CARES Act funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Gainesville wants to help people figure out if they are eligible for CARES Act funding.

Project Youthbuild is hosting a clinic to help individuals to determine eligibility and to complete the CARES Act application on Wednesday. They specifically mention people who are facing added expenses, lost employment, or reduced hours because of the pandemic, as well as people who may need help completing their application.

If you are interested in attending, be sure to bring the following documents:

-Some form of ID (state-issued ID or Driver’s License)

-Proof of residence (lease, utility bill, bank statement, pay stub) with your name-Pay stubs from March-September OR proof of unemployment

-Any bills you are having trouble do to COVID-19

The clinic will be held at 425 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

