Rebels pose threat in week one

Florida plays rare road opener Sat.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time since 1992, the Gators open their season with an SEC opponent, and the Ole Miss Rebels plan on being a handful for Florida on Saturday in Oxford.

After four straight seasons finishing at .500 or worse, The Rebels hired Lane Kiffin as their new head coach. The former Alabama offensive coordinator and head coach at USC, Tennessee (briefly), and Florida Atlantic is noted for his play-calling ability.

"I think Lane is a good coach who brings a lot of energy, confidence, and a kind of a swagger to a team,” said Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "I think that’s something that’ll be very good for Ole Miss.”

Game-planning for the Rebels poses multiple challenges for the Gators, who have no film on Ole Miss as currently constructed. It is possible that two quarterbacks, Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, could see the field on Saturday. Plumlee in particular is dangerous because of his ability to make plays with his feet.

“We’re aware he’s a guy who can run, who is fast,” said Florida cornerback Marco Wilson. “We just have to make sure we keep an eye on that, and don’t get lazy in our techniques up front.”

Saturday’s opener also marks the first time since 1987 that Florida will play a true road game in its season opener. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern Time Saturday in Oxford.

