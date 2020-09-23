Advertisement

Trunk or Treat is still on in Columbia County

Event will be held one week before Halloween
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -'Bone apetit!' Children in Columbia County will have an opportunity to pick up some candy before Halloween.

Christ Central has partnered with Lake City Columbia County Chamber of Commerce for the annual Trunk or Treat event.

The event will be held one week before Halloween on Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9.pm. at Christ Central - this is a change from other years since event planners are trying to adjust for social distancing.

“We love our community and are happy that Christ Central could offer a space where we can still host Trunk or Treat while making it as safe as possible during these unprecedented times," lead Pastor Lonnie Johns of Christ Central commented in a press release. "While this year may look a little different, we look forward to moving the event back downtown when able.”

“We’re grateful for Christ Central and their partnership with the Chamber of Commerce as well as their love for the city and it’s kids," Joey O’Hern, Director of Business Development and Marketing, stated. "We met with city officials and consulted with past sponsors and this seemed like the most feasible option for this year.”

In addition to changing the venue, the group has made a few other changes due to COVID-19.

Guests will be asked not to attend if they are running a fever or if they are exhibiting any COVID-like symptoms. You are also asked to stay home if you are waiting for tests results or have not completed your 14-day quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

