UF grad approved by U.S. Senate to serve on Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Keith Sonderling was approved to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida graduate was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday to help enforce laws protecting workers from discrimination. In a 51- to- 42 vote, Keith Sonderling was approved to serve on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Sonderling previously served as the acting administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division. The wage and hour division administers and enforces some of the nation’s most comprehensive federal labor laws, including the fair labor standards act and the family medical leave act.

Before joining the Department of Labor in 2017, Mr. Sonderling practiced labor and employment law at the Gunster Law Firm in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Sonderling received his B.S., magna cum laude, from the University of Florida and his J.D., magna cum laude, from Nova Southeastern University. He will serve on the commission through 2024.

