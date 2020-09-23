Advertisement

UF Innovate’s annual awards program held virtually

The virtual program was hosted by UF Innovate director Jim O’Connell and UF vice president Dr. David Norton.
The virtual program was hosted by UF Innovate director Jim O’Connell and UF vice president Dr. David Norton.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If the Emmys could be held virtually, so can “UF Innovate’s” annual awards program.

The virtual program they called “Standing Innovation” was hosted by UF Innovate director Jim O’Connell and UF vice president Dr. David Norton.

Six UF backed inventions were named innovations of the year. Dr. Richard Snyder, founder of Florida Biologix, was awarded the inventor of the year. He has been researching biotechnology for more than 30 years.

You can watch the virtual awards program here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Project Youthbuild to help people know if they are eligible for CARES Act funding

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A group in Gainesville wants to help people figure out if they are eligible for CARES Act funding.

Local

Lake City implements new dispatch system for emergencies

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The Lake City Public Safety Communications Center is implementing a new dispatch system designed to better respond to emergencies.

Local

UF grad approved by U.S. Senate to serve on Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A University of Florida graduate was confirmed by the U.S. Senate Tuesday to help enforce laws protecting workers from discrimination.

News

House of Representatives unanimously passes Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in the Veterans Health Administration, with over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

News

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

Local

ICYMI 9/22

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

NCFL Home Sales

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Ocala Car Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Dunnellon Shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago