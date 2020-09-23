UF Innovate’s annual awards program held virtually

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If the Emmys could be held virtually, so can “UF Innovate’s” annual awards program.

The virtual program they called “Standing Innovation” was hosted by UF Innovate director Jim O’Connell and UF vice president Dr. David Norton.

Six UF backed inventions were named innovations of the year. Dr. Richard Snyder, founder of Florida Biologix, was awarded the inventor of the year. He has been researching biotechnology for more than 30 years.

You can watch the virtual awards program here.

