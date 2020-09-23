Advertisement

University of Florida will hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December

No in-person commencement this December for UF students.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will not hold in-person commencement ceremonies in December.

According to UF, the State University System has directed that all Florida public universities to plan alternatives to in-person commencement ceremonies to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, Florida will hold virtual commencement ceremonies instead. Although regalia is not required for virtual ceremonies, they will still be made available starting on Oct. 1.

Florida also held its summer commencements virtually as well.

The full schedule can be found at https://commencement.ufl.edu.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

