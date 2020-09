GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle caught fire following a crash in Ocala on Tuesday.

Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. The driver of the vehicle that burned was taken to the hospital, while the second driver wasn’t injured.

