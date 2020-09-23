Advertisement

Volleyball clash goes green

Trinity Catholic tops Buchholz in four sets
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Visiting Trinity Catholic claimed Tuesday night’s high school volleyball matchup of quality programs over Buchholz, prevailing 25-22, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20.

The win is the Celtics' second over the Bobcats in the last four days, having also defeated Buchholz in a tournament last week. Trinity Catholic improves to 3-3 overall while Buchholz drops to 2-7.

