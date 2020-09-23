WATCH: Ocala PD looking for armed robbery suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police needs the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Martin Oil gas station at gun point at the corner of SW 10th ST and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Sept. 4.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the identity of this suspect please contact Major Crimes at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867 to remain anonymous.

