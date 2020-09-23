Advertisement

WATCH: Ocala PD looking for armed robbery suspect

By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police needs the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, the suspect robbed the Martin Oil gas station at gun point at the corner of SW 10th ST and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on Sept. 4.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident or the identity of this suspect please contact Major Crimes at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wanted: Ocala PD looking to identify armed robbery suspect

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

DEVELOPING: Woman escapes arrest in Levy County, officials remain on the hunt

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
Bonnie Gray managed to elude arrest on Tuesday night after escaping from a deputy's patrol car.

News

NCFL dance company prepares for new season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After their last season was cut short, Dance Alive National Ballet will be hosting their season opener Friday.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 22

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 22nd that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

House of Representatives unanimously passes Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Prostate cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in the Veterans Health Administration, with over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment.

News

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

News

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

News

Williston faith leaders, residents respond with prayer to recent racial tension within their community

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Nearly 100 people gathered outside of a Williston city council meeting to pray for healing within their town in response to comments made by Mayor Jerry Robinson denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Williston Prayer

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health Screen, Test and Protect Initiative began offering saliva coronavirus testing for UF students, faculty, and staff.