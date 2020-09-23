Advertisement

Williston faith leaders, residents respond with prayer to recent racial tension within their community

Nearly 100 people gathered outside of a Williston city council meeting to pray for healing within their town in response to comments made by Mayor Jerry Robinson denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Gathering in prayer, not protest, is what brought a group of community members to Williston City Hall outside of a council meeting to push one agenda item- community healing.

Through worship and prayer, the group sent a message of faith to combat fear in their home.

“It is absolutely a statement, there is no mistaking that,” said Pastor Johnnie Jones III, the organizer of the event.

Jones led the group under his non-profit, Ministerial Faith Alliance Inc. Jones said they made a point to align their event with the city council meeting.

“The direct statement to Mayor Jerry Robinson and anyone else who thinks like Mayor Robinson thinks is that Black Lives Matter and that is a statement that we stand behind and we support,” mentioned Jones. “We’re not here as a part of a BLM movement, we’re here tonight to represent our community.”

The statement in question is one made by Mayor Jerry Robinson to TV20 early this month.

“I don’t support the black lives matter movement, period,” said Robinson. He refused to comment on the event following the meeting.

“it’s taken a negative light on our community and that’s not all Williston is,” said resident Stacee Strange. She wants to show the positive of her home by leading by example.

“We have to be the change we want to see,” added Strange. “It’s easy for me to tell you what to do and to tell you how to do it but when you see me doing it and you see me in action, I think that’s more powerful. So this was my part and doing what I can do to help change my community.”

It’s the change the group is working towards one prayer at a time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Central Florida housing market drops in August

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The housing market remained strong across the sunshine state in August, but the numbers dropped in North Central Florida.

News

Vehicle caught fire after a crash in Ocala

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Ocala fire rescue crews say around 6:30pm two vehicles collided on Northwest Blitchton Road, just west of I-75.

News

Williston Prayer

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

University of Florida offers saliva testing for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Health Screen, Test and Protect Initiative began offering saliva coronavirus testing for UF students, faculty, and staff.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Victim in weekend shooting near Dunnellon dies

Updated: 5 hours ago
MCSO says the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
The physicians involved site a 96.4 percent survival rate in patients being treated for the virus with this new regimen.

News

Doctors at AdventHealth Ocala create new COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Peter Yñigo’s story, co-owner of Mi Apa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Mi Apa opened up in 2003 and has grown into being a Gainesville staple, with Gators of multiple generations coming back to visit with their families.

News

Activists Pushback on Protest Measures

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A coalition of Black Lives Matter and other activists pushed back against Governor Ron DeSantis' proposal to increase penalties for violent protestors Tuesday.

News

FDOT completes Operation STRIDE project in Live Oak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and AJ Willy
On national rail safety week, the Florida Department of Transportation is making strides to improve rail crossings across the region.