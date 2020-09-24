Advertisement

Adorable adoptable pets in Alachua Co.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Alachua Co. looking for their new loving homes:

Tucker is a domestic short hair kitty.

He’s a very friendly guy who would be happy to take a ride around on your shoulder.

If you’re looking for someone to give plenty of attention, he could be the one.

--

Deirdre is a 3-year-old Labrador mix.

Shelter staff said she is a sweet and loving dog, who is full of energy, but enjoys a good nap and snuggle

--

Rosalee us a 7-year-old American -Staffordshire mix.

This older girl is happy for all the attention she can get.

She’s low energy and would love to have a place to call her own.

--

Dog and Puppy adoptions are $40. Cats and Kittens are $20

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend, and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older, and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptable’s to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

