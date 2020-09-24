Alachua County Commission lowers millage rate, could save taxpayers $6.5 million

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission voted unanimously to lower the millage rate of the General Fund and the Law Enforcement, Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU).

The millage rate determines property taxes in Florida.

The General Fund millage rate dropped from 8.2729 mills to 7.8935 mills, saving taxpayers $5.5 million.

The Law Enforcement MSTU millage rate dropped from 3.7240 mills to 3.5678 mills, saving taxpayers $1 million.

“Over these last months of budget deliberations, as they witnessed the many residents that were struggling financially, the Commissioners made it clear that a lower property tax rate was their overarching priority,” County Manager Michele Lieberman said in a press release. “I am very grateful to my department heads, the Judiciary, and the Constitutional Officers, for presenting budgets that were sensitive to this, which helped me build a budget that achieved the Commission’s objective.”

In total, the rate change saves taxpayers $6.5 million.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.