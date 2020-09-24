Advertisement

ASO: Man arrested after attacking brother with meat cleaver

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in the Alachua County Jail after attacking his brother with a machete, a log, and a meat cleaver Wednesday night.

According to the arrest report, Paul Cox, 62, got into an argument with his brother over rent.

Cox first swung at his brother with a machete while saying “I’m going to kill you.” He then picked up a log and threw it, hitting his brother in the leg.

Deputies say Cox followed his brother into his home, grabbing a meat cleaver, and hit his brother’s leg with the side of the cleaver multiple times before his brother managed to take the cleaver from him.

Cox’s brother suffered minor bruising and abrasions on his leg.

Cox was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

