Democrat Beverly Mccallum files an appeal to serve as state attorney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The race to replace Bill Cervone as 8th district state attorney has taken a new twist.

Democrat Beverly Mccallum had been ruled ineligible by the courts because she had been suspended by the Florida bar for 15 days last year.

This now leaves republican Brian Kramer as the only candidate on the ballot.

However, Mccallum is claiming the complaint against her was politically motivated.

She has filed an appeal with the state supreme court to overturn decisions at the circuit and appellate court levels.

