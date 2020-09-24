Full federal appeals court will take up former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A full federal appeals court agreed to take up former congresswoman Corrine Brown’s case on Thursday.

The former U.S. Rep. is challenging her conviction on fraud and tax charges in a charity scam.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to rehear the case in a move known as holding an “en banc” hearing - this move vacates Brown’s conviction back in January.

The reversal comes after U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan’s decision to replace a juror in Brown’s 2017 trial that said the “Holy Spirit” told him that Brown was not guilty. The juror was replaced and Brown was convicted on 18 felony counts and sentenced to prison.

Brown’s attorney argued that removing the juror from the trail effectively says that groups that believe in the Holy Spirit, like Evangelical Christians, can not serve on a jury. They argued that was religious discrimination.

Brown was convicted on fraud and tax charges after the court found she used her contributions to the One Door for Education charity on person expenses.

She was released from prison in April because her attorney argued that she was especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

