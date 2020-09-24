Gainesville looks to increase Census response rate with one week left

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is making an effort to increase Census response rates with one week left to fill it out.

The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30.

City officials said, so far, this years response rate is higher than that in 2010, which had a 62% response rate.

They said Alachua Co. lost an estimated $360 million in federal funding since 2010 due to the undercount.

If you haven’t filled out your 2020 census yet, you can do so here.

