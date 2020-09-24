Advertisement

Gainesville resident receives prestigious veterinary medicine award

Brittani Nicolaci received the prestigious American College of Veterinary Pathologists Award
Brittani Nicolaci received the prestigious American College of Veterinary Pathologists Award(Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is being nationally recognized in her field.

Brittani Nicolaci received the prestigious American College of Veterinary Pathologists Award - an award that is given to those individuals that has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in anatomic and/or clinical pathology.

Nicolaci is a current Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine student, who is completing her clinics in Gainesville.

“This award means becoming closer to realizing my goal of being a veterinarian,' said Nicolaci in a press release. "It means I am becoming so immersed in and dedicated to something I am passionate about that I am being recognized for it, and that is an achievement.  It means having the opportunity to work with experts and mentors in the field I am passionate about and learning so much from them.  It means an opportunity to explore various career opportunities within the field of vet med, which is very exciting!”

Nicolaci hopes to work with aquatic animals.

“I want to make my patients healthy and happy, whether they have fur, scales, or feathers.” 

