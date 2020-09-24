Gatornationals returns to Gainesville

Advertisement

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After being postponed for six months, the 51st annual Gatornationals is rolling back into Gainesville, but with the pandemic things will look a little different this year.

As always, fans can expect to watch some of the worlds fastest drag racers, but in order to do so safely, the National Hot Rod Association has a few safety guidelines in place.

It starts upon entering the raceway, fans are required to wear face masks, have their temperature taken and will be given hand sanitizer packets.

Social distancing will be enforced on the grandstands with reserved seating at limited capacity and interactions between fans and racers will be limited this year.

Despite all the extra safety measures in place, the NHRA’s VP of Track Operations and Management, Kasey Cooler, said they’re happy to finally be back in gator country.

“We’re gonna be there, we’re gonna be racing this weekend and so I think our fans are now finally locked in that this is this is really gonna happen and we’re excited to be there,” said Cooler.

Races are set to take off at 11 am Friday morning and will go through the weekend.

For the complete schedule click here.

