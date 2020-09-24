In Case You Missed It: September 23
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 23rd that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Body found in Ocala retention pond identified
- Ocala Police officers search for suspect in armed robbery at T.J. Maxx Store
- DEVELOPING: Officials find woman who escaped arrest in Levy County
- Man’s death wrongly recorded as COVID death, UF Health responds
- University of Florida will hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December
- Discussion of furloughs continues at the University of Florida
- Gainesville nightclubs adapt to make revenue during COVID-19 restrictions
- Project YouthBuild hosts CARES Act clinic
- Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Oxer
National Headlines:
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.
