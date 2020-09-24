Ivory’s Place seeking distributors to help give away household goods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in north central Florida is looking for organizations and community leaders to help give away household goods in their communities.

Ivory’s place was founded in 2012 by Minister Janie Crawford in Gainesville to serve underprivileged communities throughout Alachua County.

Crawford has a warehouse located at 1125 SE Fourth St. full of donated items for homes, school and personal use.

Crawford says she wants to partner with other organizations and community leaders willing to host distributions to give away the items for free.

“God imparted it in my mind and heart to serve the community so he gave me this idea,” Crawford said. “I’ve been pretty much doing this for years but this is at a much higher level.”

Her daughter, Ivory Richardson, 20, is proud of her mother for creating this organization which was named after her.

She said she is thankful for the donations and enjoys helping the community.

“She did a good job with all of this stuff,” Richardson said. “I am so proud of her.”

Her brother, David Richardson, 16, enjoys volunteering for the organization.

“It makes me feel good because we’ve been doing this for a few years,” he said. “You can help other people and make their day feel better.”

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help the donated items into its warehouse.

Crawford can be reached at 352-505-5582 or via email at ivoryplace212@yahoo.com.

