Lake City Fire Department installs new system that may lower your house insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Fire Department introduced their new communications system this week in efforts to bridge a communication gap between the county and city. It’s a software called ProQA.

Before the system was put in place, a 911 call would be transferred from the county dispatch, which is separate, to the city dispatch at Station 1. The hope is that the new system will limit delays and errors in the process.

“This just launched yesterday ... so it’s really a learning experience for the dispatchers right now," Assistant Fire Chief Joshua Wehinger said.

The system uses software with built-in artificial intelligence that helps guide the dispatcher through a call, with scripted questions that expedite the process.

Communications Supervisor at LCFD, Megan Hollis, called it a ‘big move.’

“I think it’s going to improve our customer service, professionalism ... and consistency, especially ... you’re going to see more consistency across the board as far as our calls are handled," Hollis said.

Aside from the benefits within the fire department, the new system may actually have an impact on the local economy too-- based on something called an ISO rating. An ISO score is based on how well-equipped a fire department is to serve its community. This score directly affects homeowners' insurance.

The lower the ISO rating, the better equipped the fire department is determined to be. The more likely they are to save your house from burning, the less you pay in insurance. It’s a win-win situation for everyone.

“Our end goal is to better our ISO rating," Wehinger said. “We are at 3 right now ... but we would like to get that lower. The big thing is timing ... [the new system] is going to save a lot of time on transferred calls."

So, how is that ISO score determined?

“How fast we can get there, how much water we can supply, how many men we have on the fire ... that type of stuff," Wehinger said.

After six months of being live with ProQA and meeting certain standards, LCFD will be able to apply for accreditation through the Accreditation Center of Excellence. Accreditation will help lower that ISO rating, which may mean less money out of your pocket.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.