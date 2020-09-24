Advertisement

Many flock to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Jacksonville

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.
By WCJB Staff, Ruelle Fludd and Dylan Lyons
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE Fla. (WCJB) -With just 40 days until the election, the President of the United States is holding a campaign rally in Jacksonville on Thursday night.

Thousands of supporters flocked to the rally to hear President Donald Trump in person, some traveled as far as Texas to support the president at the ‘Great American Comeback Event.’

“I’m here to support the president. I’m fired up about it," said James Taylor. "I want him to go out there and see a huge crowd, go off the cuff. People are loud. He starts getting funny ‚a funny guy. I’m here to hear his jokes, support him, support his policies. Encourage other Trump supporters.”

Volunteers are also helping people register to vote, while vendors from across the country lined the streets - selling several types of Trump gear.

“I’m here because I love President Trump," said 16-year-old Trump supporter Diezel Depew. "I have a small business, a lawn mowing business, I started back in 2016 when he ran for president, and it took right off because of the strong economy.”

In order to remain healthy with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, temperatures were checked at check in and hand sanitizers were made available and face coverings were encouraged rather than required at the event.

The president is set to head over to South Florida after the event concludes.

WCJB is at the rally, and we will have full coverage from the event during 11 p.m. evening newscast.

