Newberry approves outdoor concert

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Newberry, Fla. (WCJB) -The sound of live music will return to one North-Central Florida town soon.

The city of Newberry planning and zoning board voted to recommend approval for a permit for the band ‘Sister Hazel’ to hold an outdoor concert.

The event would be a drive in concert and be held at the Post Farm. The scheduled date is Oct. 23.

Car placement starts at 6 pm and the show begins at 7:30. Tickets will cost between $150 and $170 and are good for up tp four people. You can find a link to purchase tickets here.

