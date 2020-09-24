Advertisement

NHRA set to make return to Gainesville

Drivers relish chance to claim Gatornationals trophy
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The day-time high temperature in Gainesville was in the low 80′s back on March 12th when COVID-19 began to spread, causing a pause of Gatornationals, as well as sporting events nationwide.

More than six months later, Gatornationals returns to Gainesville Raceway and temperatures could be a little bit warmer than back in March.  Top Fuel division driver Shawn Langdon believes humidity will be a factor during the race as well.

"It’s just more water in the air, it creates less horse power for the motor,” said Langdon.  “Fortunately, having 11,000 horse power, we can turn the wick up a little bit, but then it becomes tricky with the track getting warmer as well.”

Langdon is coming off a victory at U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis but has yet to claim a title at Gainesville Raceway.

Gatornationals begins on Friday morning with action in the Sportsman Class.  The top echelon divisions begin racing later on Friday afternoon.

