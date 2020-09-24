Advertisement

Ocala Civic Theater kicks off 70th season

Theater opens shows on Thursday
Theater opens shows on Thursday(Ocala Civic Theater Facebook page)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala Civic Theater is beginning their 70th season by taking guests back to the late 20th century.

The theater will open their season by performing the musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes'.

The show begins Thursday at 7:30 pm and showings will last through Oct. 25.

The musical depicts the casts desire to get away from their day jobs and explore the country in a Winnebago.

Tickets are $30 and $15 for anyone 18 and younger. Tickets can be bought over the phone at (352) 236-2274, in person at the box office, or online at the Ocala Civic Theater website.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be adhered.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Our weekly chat with Wind FM

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lisa, Mike, Parker and Hunter talk about what they'd want to be reincarnated as.

Local

Our weekly chat with Wind FM

Updated: 12 minutes ago

Local

Gainesville looks to increase Census response rate with one week left

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
September 30 is the deadline to complete the 2020 census

Local

Santa Fe college to give update on East Gainesville initiative

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Santa Fe holds annual forum on EGI

Latest News

Local

University of Florida Grad dies after battle with brain cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF Grad dies after a nearly two-year battle with cancer

Local

President Trump to pay a visit to north Florida

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
President Trump visits Jacksonville for a 'Great American Comeback Rally'

Local

Newberry approves outdoor concert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Newberry recommends permit for band to host drive in concert

News

In Case You Missed It: September 23

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you need to catch up on before starting your day

News

SUV crashed into Ocala shopping mall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Just before 2:20pm on Wednesday at the Ocala Center shopping mall, an SUV crashed into the front of the Metro by T-Mobile store.

News

Democrat Beverly Mccallum files an appeal to serve as state attorney

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mccallum has filed an appeal with the state supreme court to overturn decisions at the circuit and appellate court levels.