Ocala Civic Theater kicks off 70th season

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -The Ocala Civic Theater is beginning their 70th season by taking guests back to the late 20th century.

The theater will open their season by performing the musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes'.

The show begins Thursday at 7:30 pm and showings will last through Oct. 25.

The musical depicts the casts desire to get away from their day jobs and explore the country in a Winnebago.

Tickets are $30 and $15 for anyone 18 and younger. Tickets can be bought over the phone at (352) 236-2274, in person at the box office, or online at the Ocala Civic Theater website.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be adhered.

