Ocala Civic Theater opens for its 70th season with musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theater is bringing guests back into the playhouse for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The theater will be starting its 70th season by taking guests back to the late 20th century with the musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’.

“It’s probably not the 70th anniversary opening that we imagined but because theater people are theater people we’ve managed to find wonderful silver linings in everything and we’re very excited to welcome everybody back home,” Artistic Director for the theater, Katrina Ploof said.

Theater officials said this year, things on stage will mostly remain the same, aside from the amount of actors preforming, it’s in the audience where you will see a difference.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings, social distance, and while there might be a limited number of people allowed inside the theater for tonight’s show, there will be no shortage of smiling faces.

Through the ‘We Miss Your Face’ fundraiser, the theater will be filling some of the seats with cardboard cutouts as a way to have guests properly social distance.

“These are cut outs that will occupy a seat so in other words we’re using them to help with social distancing so you might it next to who doesn’t say very much because they’re a cardboard cut out but they’re there enjoying the play there with you,” Ploof said.

And you’ll be able to see the show with some of your favorite TV20 anchors and reporters, for the entire six show season.

But they need the community’s continued support, “We’ve been part of the cultural fabric of Marion County for seven decades. We’re not going anywhere, but we nee their help and we need their support right now to continue to produce during what is a really challenging time for arts organizations,” Ploof added.

‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’ will run through September 24 to October 25. Tickets are $30 and $15 for anyone 18 and younger. Tickets can be bought over the phone at (352) 236-2274, in person at the box office, or online at the Ocala Civic Theater website.

The season will run through to June 27th, 2021.

Upcoming shows
A Christmas Carol
I Hate Hamlet
Talley’s Folly
Crimes of the Heart
Million Dollar Quartet

