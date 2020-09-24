Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe makes a statement on the decision not to charge the officers connected to Breonna Taylor’s death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People are expressing their anger and frustration all over the country after the decision not to charge Kentucky law enforcement officers from Breonna Taylor’s death, lashing out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people.

In Gainesville, Mayor Lauren Poe issued a statement in the wake of the news.

“Following the disappointing findings of a Kentucky Grand Jury related to the killing of Breonna Taylor, we continue to grieve for the family and friends of this soul taken too soon,” Poe wrote. “Gainesville will continue to drive towards a just, fair and equitable city for each of our neighbors. Violence is not solved through more violence, not against public servants, not against each other and not against innocent bystanders.We will continue to protect our neighbors' right to peacefully protest, we show solidarity with those seeking justice, and we stand committed to a future where all are welcomed and loved.”

Taylor’s family lawyer, Ben Crump, called the decision “outrageous and offensive.”

Taylor was an emergency medical worker, who was shot a number of times by officers, who entered her home during narcotics investigation. According to State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the investigation showed that the officers did announce themselves prior to entering the home, even though they had a no-knock warrant.

The suspect that was connected to the warrant was no longer living at Taylor’s home. There were no drugs found inside the home.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.