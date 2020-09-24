Advertisement

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe makes a statement on the decision not to charge the officers connected to Breonna Taylor’s death

One officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case, not for her death
One officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case, not for her death
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People are expressing their anger and frustration all over the country after the decision not to charge Kentucky law enforcement officers from Breonna Taylor’s death, lashing out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people.

In Gainesville, Mayor Lauren Poe issued a statement in the wake of the news.

“Following the disappointing findings of a Kentucky Grand Jury related to the killing of Breonna Taylor, we continue to grieve for the family and friends of this soul taken too soon,” Poe wrote. “Gainesville will continue to drive towards a just, fair and equitable city for each of our neighbors. Violence is not solved through more violence, not against public servants, not against each other and not against innocent bystanders.We will continue to protect our neighbors' right to peacefully protest, we show solidarity with those seeking justice, and we stand committed to a future where all are welcomed and loved.”

Taylor’s family lawyer, Ben Crump, called the decision “outrageous and offensive.”

Taylor was an emergency medical worker, who was shot a number of times by officers, who entered her home during narcotics investigation. According to State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the investigation showed that the officers did announce themselves prior to entering the home, even though they had a no-knock warrant.

The suspect that was connected to the warrant was no longer living at Taylor’s home. There were no drugs found inside the home.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many flock to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Jacksonville

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff, Ruelle Fludd and Dylan Lyons
With just 40 days until the election, the President of the United States is holding a campaign rally in Jacksonville on Thursday night.

News

Ocala Civic Theater opens for its 70th season with musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Ocala Civic Theater opens for its 70th season with musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
The Ocala Civic Theater is bringing guests back into the playhouse for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.  The theater will be starting its 70th season by taking guests back to the late 20th century with the musical ‘Pump Boys and Dinettes’.

News

Gainesville resident receives prestigious veterinary medicine award

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Brittani Nicolaci received the prestigious American College of Veterinary Pathologists Award

Latest News

News

Full federal appeals court will take up former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A full federal appeals court agreed to take up former congresswoman Corrine Brown’s case on Thursday.

News

Olustee Battle Festival postponed to 2022

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

ASO: Man arrested after attacking brother with meat cleaver

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Alachua County Commission lowers millage rate, could save taxpayers $6.5 million

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Commission voted unanimously to lower the millage rate of the General Fund and the Law Enforcement, Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU).

News

The Blue Grey Army, Inc. postpones the Olustee Festival

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Olustee Battle Festival will not happen next February.

Crime

ASO: Man arrested after attacking brother with meat cleaver

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is in the Alachua County jail after attacking his brother with a machete, a log, and a meat cleaver Wednesday night.