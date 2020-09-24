President Trump to pay a visit to north Florida

Jacksonville, Fla. (WCJB) - President Trump plans to make a campaign stop in north Florida on Thursday.

The President is holding a ‘Great American Comeback’ rally in Jacksonville at the Cecil airport.

Gates open at 4 pm and the President will speak at 7 pm. Tickets are required and are first come first serve.

