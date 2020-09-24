President Trump to pay a visit to north Florida
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Jacksonville, Fla. (WCJB) - President Trump plans to make a campaign stop in north Florida on Thursday.
The President is holding a ‘Great American Comeback’ rally in Jacksonville at the Cecil airport.
Gates open at 4 pm and the President will speak at 7 pm. Tickets are required and are first come first serve.
Stay tuned to TV20 for full updates and coverage of the rally.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.