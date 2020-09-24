Project YouthBuild hosts CARES Act clinic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit is helping a community by assisting residents to help them receive financial support during the pandemic.

Project YouthBuild located at 635 NW Sixth St. hosted a CARES Act clinic to give residents who do not have internet access an opportunity to apply for funding from the CARES Act.

Alachua county still has funding to distribute, but not enough qualifying applicants.

The non-profit hopes the workshop will increase the amount of qualifying applicants in the county.

“We just think it’s our job in a time like this to really help, especially our students and alumni but also other young people and their families in this community,” said Jonathan Leslie, Project YouthBuild executive director. “We all realize that folks are facing very pressing times whether they don’t have enough money for food, their utility bill or they’re out of jobs, so we’re just trying to help in any way we can.”

The next CARES Act workshop will be on October 7 at the Dr. Banks and Dr. Cosby Youth Empowerment Center located at 635 NW Sixth St. next to the Gainesville Police Department.

CARES Act funding availability increased for Alachua County individuals, businesses Commissioners say the amount of money allocated for the first round of payments far exceeded the amount requested. Among the changes is an increase in individual assistance funds from $2,500 to $5,000, and an increase for businesses from $10,000 to $15,000.

Project YouthBuild Project YouthBuild provides an opportunity for young people to earn their high school diploma, launch a career, and become a leader.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.