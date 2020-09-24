Advertisement

Project YouthBuild hosts CARES Act clinic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit is helping a community by assisting residents to help them receive financial support during the pandemic.

Project YouthBuild located at 635 NW Sixth St. hosted a CARES Act clinic to give residents who do not have internet access an opportunity to apply for funding from the CARES Act.

Alachua county still has funding to distribute, but not enough qualifying applicants.

The non-profit hopes the workshop will increase the amount of qualifying applicants in the county.

“We just think it’s our job in a time like this to really help, especially our students and alumni but also other young people and their families in this community,” said Jonathan Leslie, Project YouthBuild executive director. “We all realize that folks are facing very pressing times whether they don’t have enough money for food, their utility bill or they’re out of jobs, so we’re just trying to help in any way we can.”

The next CARES Act workshop will be on October 7 at the Dr. Banks and Dr. Cosby Youth Empowerment Center located at 635 NW Sixth St. next to the Gainesville Police Department.

CARES Act funding availability increased for Alachua County individuals, businesses

Commissioners say the amount of money allocated for the first round of payments far exceeded the amount requested. Among the changes is an increase in individual assistance funds from $2,500 to $5,000, and an increase for businesses from $10,000 to $15,000.

Project YouthBuild

Project YouthBuild provides an opportunity for young people to earn their high school diploma, launch a career, and become a leader.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ocala Police officers search for suspect in armed robbery at T.J. Maxx Store

Updated: 1 hour ago
Around six Wednesday evening witnesses say an armed man robbed the T.J. Maxx store on Southwest College Road.

News

Man's death wrongly listed as COVID death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Local

Man’s death wrongly recorded as COVID death, UF Health responds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
UF Health Shands said it was an error made in the paperwork.

Local

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Oxer

Updated: 3 hours ago
After a six-month hiatus, it's the season debut of the TV20 meldon law scholar athlete. Cierra Clark does the honors with a profile of a panther on the prowl.

Latest News

Local

University of Florida will hold virtual commencement ceremonies in December

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gainesville nightclubs adapt to make revenue during COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Bars are back open in Florida but if you want to dance the night away at the club, you are going to have to wait.

News

Discussion of furloughs continues at the University of Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Discussion of furloughs continues at the University of Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
People everywhere have been laid off or hit with reduced hours at work due to the pandemic, and it’s a struggle the University of Florida may also have to face.

Local

Voting Rights Activist Pardon Put on Hold

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Man who helped create amendment allowing felons to vote has pardon put on hold.

Local

4.7 Million Mail Ballots to Begin Reaching Post Offices Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Nearly 5 million mail-in ballots are set to be received on Thursday