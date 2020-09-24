Santa Fe college to give update on East Gainesville initiative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe College will be holding their annual forum on the East Gainesville Initiative Thursday.

The report focus' on updates about the outreach program to the eastern portion of the city.

The list of speakers for the forum include Dr. Karen Cole-Smith, EGI Executive Director, Dr. Naima Brown, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dr. Paul Broadie II, President.

You can find more information on their Facebook page and a link to register for the event.

