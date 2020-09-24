SUV crashed into Ocala shopping mall

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A restaurant in Ocala was temporarily closed after a vehicle crashed into a shopping mall.

Just before 2:20pm on Wednesday at the Ocala Center shopping mall, an SUV crashed into the front of the Metro by T-Mobile store.

Officers say the driver is in his 70′s and may have mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen next door was closed following the crash for safety reasons and is set to reopen at 11:30am Thursday.

