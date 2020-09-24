The Blue Grey Army, Inc. will not host the Olustee Festival in 2021

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Olustee Battle Festival will not happen next February.

The Executive Board of the Blue Grey Army, Inc., voted to postpone the festival originally scheduled for Feb. 12-13 at a meeting on Wednesday.

According to a post on facebook, the decision to postpone was done because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to months of advance planning required to implement the festival and surrounding events, and without definitive information about a COVID-19 vaccine, it would be irresponsible for us to move forward as social distancing could not be adequately enforced at these events,” they stated on facebook.

The festival draws thousands of people to Lake City every year. Organizers plan to be back in Columbia County in 2022.

