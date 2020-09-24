Advertisement

The Blue Grey Army, Inc. will not host the Olustee Festival in 2021

Board members voted to move the festival to 2022
Board members voted to move the festival to 2022(WCJB)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Olustee Battle Festival will not happen next February.

The Executive Board of the Blue Grey Army, Inc., voted to postpone the festival originally scheduled for Feb. 12-13 at a meeting on Wednesday.

According to a post on facebook, the decision to postpone was done because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to months of advance planning required to implement the festival and surrounding events, and without definitive information about a COVID-19 vaccine, it would be irresponsible for us to move forward as social distancing could not be adequately enforced at these events,” they stated on facebook.

The festival draws thousands of people to Lake City every year. Organizers plan to be back in Columbia County in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

ASO: Man arrested after attacking brother with meat cleaver

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A man is in the Alachua County jail after attacking his brother with a machete, a log, and a meat cleaver Wednesday night.

News

Gatornationals returns to Gainesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
After being postponed for six months, the 51st annual Gatornationals is rolling back into Gainesville, but with the pandemic things will look a little different this year.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 23

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stories you need to catch up on before starting your day

News

SUV crashed into Ocala shopping mall

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Just before 2:20pm on Wednesday at the Ocala Center shopping mall, an SUV crashed into the front of the Metro by T-Mobile store.

Latest News

News

Democrat Beverly Mccallum files an appeal to serve as state attorney

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mccallum has filed an appeal with the state supreme court to overturn decisions at the circuit and appellate court levels.

News

Ocala resident praises officers for ‘treating her like a queen’ during robbery investigation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A resident sent a letter to the Ocala Police Department praising them for their response to a robbery at her home.

News

Bronson councilman resignation

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Ocala Police officers search for suspect in armed robbery at T.J. Maxx Store

Updated: 13 hours ago
Around six Wednesday evening witnesses say an armed man robbed the T.J. Maxx store on Southwest College Road.

News

Man's death wrongly listed as COVID death

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

Gainesville nightclubs adapt to make revenue during COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Bars are back open in Florida but if you want to dance the night away at the club, you are going to have to wait.