University of Florida Grad dies after battle with brain cancer
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida graduate passed away Saturday after a nearly two-year fight with brain cancer.
Charles Wyatt Fulghum was diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer in 2018.
A bar crawl was hosted in mid-town Gainesville to help raise money for his treatment.
Details about his funeral service have not been announced.
