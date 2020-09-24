University of Florida Grad dies after battle with brain cancer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A University of Florida graduate passed away Saturday after a nearly two-year fight with brain cancer.

Charles Wyatt Fulghum was diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer in 2018.

A bar crawl was hosted in mid-town Gainesville to help raise money for his treatment.

Details about his funeral service have not been announced.

