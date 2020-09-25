Advertisement

Alachua County commission lowers property tax rate

The Alachua County commission voted unanimously to lower the millage rate of both the General Fund and the Law Enforcement Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU).
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taxpayers in Alachua County will soon be saving more money from a change in property taxes.

The lowered millage rate for both will save taxpayers approximately $6.5 million.

“Those that lost income due to COVID-19, they were looking for other ways to help and they saw the setting of the millage rate,” said Mark Sexton, Alachua County communications director. “The property tax rate this year is another way that they could take a step to keep more money where it belongs right now, in people’s hands.”

Sexton said this is the third time in the last three decades that the general fund millage rate has been under 8 mills.

The General Fund millage rate has gone from 8.2729 mills to 7.8935 mills.

The Law Enforcement MSTU millage rate went from 3.7240 mills to 3.5678 mills.

“It just shows that they’re thinking about their constituents,” Sexton said. “They’re thinking about the residents of Alachua County and this was another way to assist.”

