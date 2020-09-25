Advertisement

Alachua County groups look to help Hurricane victims

By Landon Harrar
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Victims of Hurricane Laura and Sally will get help from Alachua County but organizers are asking for donations.

Purpose of Outreach Ministries, Greenhouse Financial and St. Matthews Baptist Church of Alachua have joined together to collect and deliver much needed supplies to people in Pensacola and others in Lake Charles.

The idea is to fill a 26-foot long U-Haul completely with clothes and non-perishable food items and most importantly things like bug spray, batteries and flashlights as many remain without power.

You can donate in person at four different location in Alachua County. Its asked you can at least an hour ahead of time so there is someone in place to accept the donations.

“We don’t have people around the clock, so we can put people in position so we can open up wherever they are in the city, so they don’t have to drive all over the city to drop off and be a blessing and a help to us in this time," said Outreach Minister Pastor Cedric Andrews.

Donations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 1.

Paster Andrews says they want to be on the road to their destinations starting at 3 .am. that Friday.

All you need to know before dropping off the needed items.
All you need to know before dropping off the needed items.(WCJB)

