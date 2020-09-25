Advertisement

Celtics, Bears claim Thursday victories

Trinity Catholic pulls away from GHS to reach 2-0
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trinity Catholic Celtics traveled to Gainesville’s Citizens Field on Thursday night and claimed a 38-7 win over the GHS Hurricanes to reach 2-0 on the young high school football season. The Hurricanes drop to 1-2 overall.

Jamarian Samuel accounted for four touchdowns for the Celtics, including three on the ground. Daijhe Abate produced Trinity Catholic’s other touchdown, the first of the game, on an interception return for a score to make it 7-0.

Gainesville’s only points came later in the first quarter when Tavaris Williams returned a botched punt for a touchdown to even the score, 7-7.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, Dixie County topped Chiefland, 47-21. The Bears improve to 2-1, while the Indians fall to 0-2.

