Dance Alive National Ballet set to host Meet the Dancers event, Halloween costume sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dance Alive National Ballet is set to give their first performance in front of a live audience since March, Friday evening.

Friday’s Meet the Dancers event will be held at the Cade Museum and the public is invited to attend.

The event will include a live auction, catering and a DJ and will feature performances from many of the individual dancers and finish with a performance by the entire company.

“It’s really the opening of our season and it’s the thing that people who know the company want to come and see because it really showcases what each individual does well,” said Judy Skinner, choreographer for Dance Alive National Ballet.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $75 a person. A livestream of the event can also be found on Dance Alive’s Facebook page HERE.

In addition, the dance company is set to host its 20th annual Great Halloween Costume Sale.

The sale will be held at Dance Alive’s warehouse at 1115 NW 4th Street in Gainesville, about two blocks from Pofahl Studios. It’ll run each of the next two weekends from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

All costumes will be $10 or under and the money will help go towards the dance company’s educational programming.

