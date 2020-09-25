GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday evening the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget total is more than $366 million for the 2021 year, making it increase 0.1% over last year.

The plan includes 1.4 million for efforts to end homelessness.

While 3.1 million will be spent on wage increases for city workers, raising the minimum wage to $14.25 an hour.

