Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Thursday evening the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
The budget total is more than $366 million for the 2021 year, making it increase 0.1% over last year.
The plan includes 1.4 million for efforts to end homelessness.
While 3.1 million will be spent on wage increases for city workers, raising the minimum wage to $14.25 an hour.
For the entire proposed budget click here.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.