Gainesville fire chief retires after 30 years
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fire chief Jeff Lane is retiring after serving the city for 30 years.
Lane will retire, effective next Wednesday. He began his career as a Gainesville firefighter in 1990 and worked his way up, eventually becoming chief in 2015. As chief, he helped the department secure re-accreditation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence in 2019.
Deputy fire chief Joanne Rice will serve as interim chief starting next month.
