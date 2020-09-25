Advertisement

Gainesville fire chief retires after 30 years

Gainesville fire chief Jeff Lane is retiring after serving the city for 30 years.
Gainesville fire chief Jeff Lane is retiring after serving the city for 30 years.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fire chief Jeff Lane is retiring after serving the city for 30 years.

Lane will retire, effective next Wednesday. He began his career as a Gainesville firefighter in 1990 and worked his way up, eventually becoming chief in 2015. As chief, he helped the department secure re-accreditation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence in 2019.

Deputy fire chief Joanne Rice will serve as interim chief starting next month.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville ranks in top 10 best college towns to start a business

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
If you have an idea for a new business, Gainesville is the place to open shop. The city was ranked in the top ten best college towns to start a business.

News

Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Thursday evening the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

News

President Trump makes his case for four more years at Jacksonsville campaign rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A packed crowd gathered at the Jacksonville Cecil Jetport to hear President Donald Trump talk about his reelection bid Thursday evening.

News

Vehicle chase in Marion County leads deputies into field

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on James Marino and Tucker Morton, but they drove off.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville Mayor Statement on Breonna Taylor

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Vehicle Chase

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

City Budget Meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Trump in Jacksonville

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

ICYMI SEP24

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Alachua County commission lowers property tax rate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County commission voted unanimously to lower the millage rate of both the General Fund and the Law Enforcement Municipal Services Taxing Unit (MSTU).