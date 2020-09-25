Gainesville fire chief retires after 30 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville fire chief Jeff Lane is retiring after serving the city for 30 years.

Lane will retire, effective next Wednesday. He began his career as a Gainesville firefighter in 1990 and worked his way up, eventually becoming chief in 2015. As chief, he helped the department secure re-accreditation by the Center for Public Safety Excellence in 2019.

Deputy fire chief Joanne Rice will serve as interim chief starting next month.

