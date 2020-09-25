Advertisement

Gainesville ranks in top 10 best college towns to start a business

If you have an idea for a new business, Gainesville is the place to open shop.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you have an idea for a new business, Gainesville is the place to open shop. The city was ranked in the top ten best college towns to start a business.

A study by bestcollegereviews.org compiled college towns, and Gainesville came in at number 7 on the list. The site looked at a number of factors including the number of opportunities for entrepreneurs, starts-ups that survive the first year, business tax rate, cost of living and more.

Lafayette, Indiana home of Purdue University topped the list.

