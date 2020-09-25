Gators prep for Sunday’s opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After missing out on playing last week’s season opener due to having three players test positive for COVID-19, the Gator soccer team is cleared to play Sunday at home versus Georgia.

At the moment, Florida has only seven games on the schedule, but senior Carina Baltrip-Reyes believes the season can be salvaged.

“It’s definitely better when we have more games starting with non-conference,” said Baltrip-Reyes. “We don’t have the NCAA tournament, but I think there are things on the line here.”

The Gators return six of last year’s top eight goal scorers from a team that finished 11-9-1 overall and made the NCAA tournament.

