Advertisement

Gators prep for Sunday’s opener

Florida takes on Georgia to kick off condensed schedule
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After missing out on playing last week’s season opener due to having three players test positive for COVID-19, the Gator soccer team is cleared to play Sunday at home versus Georgia.

At the moment, Florida has only seven games on the schedule, but senior Carina Baltrip-Reyes believes the season can be salvaged.

“It’s definitely better when we have more games starting with non-conference,” said Baltrip-Reyes.  “We don’t have the NCAA tournament, but I think there are things on the line here.”

The Gators return six of last year’s top eight goal scorers from a team that finished 11-9-1 overall and made the NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Celtics, Bears claim Thursday victories

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Samuel stars in Trinity Catholic win.

Sports

Thursday Night Football Week 4

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Sports

Gators seek run game improvement

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida faces Ole Miss defense that was middle of the road vs. run last year.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

NHRA set to make return to Gainesville

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Weather could have an effect on cars' performance this week.

Local

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Oxer

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
After a six-month hiatus, it's the season debut of the TV20 meldon law scholar athlete. Cierra Clark does the honors with a profile of a panther on the prowl.

Sports

Gatornationals preview

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Restart of Gatornationals coming

Sports

Rebels pose threat in week one

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Kiffin effect could invigorate Rebels.

Sports

Gators say Rebels dangerous

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT

Sports

Florida picked to win SEC East

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Gators go after first division crown since 2016.