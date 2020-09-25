Gators seek run game improvement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After finishing last in the SEC a year ago in rushing yards per game, the Gators are hoping to see a more polished running attack Saturday in the 2020 season opener at Ole Miss.

Head coach Dan Mullen feels confident in the ability of his running backs, but feels it’s difficult to gauge progress during fall camp.

"If you had asked me going into the season last year, I’d have thought we could run the ball downhill and we’d be pretty physical up front and it just didn’t turn out that way in games,” said Mullen. “I think a lot of it is, you don’t know until you start playing other people because you just have gone against yourself.”

Florida’s leading returning rusher is Dameon Pierce, who ran for 320 yards last season on 5.6 yards per carry.

